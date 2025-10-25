Four medals place UAE at top of Arab standings in Asian Youth Games in Bahrain

MANAMA,24th October, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Athletics Team increased the nation’s medal tally to four — two gold, one silver and one bronze — at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, propelling the UAE to eighth place overall and first among Arab nations.

UAE sprinter Arwa Ali captured the gold medal in the 100 metres with a time of 11.45 seconds — the fastest ever recorded in the history of the Asian Youth Games. She set a new record for the third time during the tournament, across all rounds. Qatar’s Dana Salem secured the silver in 11.60 seconds, while China’s Yan Shinyi claimed the bronze in 11.79 seconds.

UAE sprinter Aisha Mohammed won the gold medal in the women’s 400-metre race with a time of 54.25 seconds. India’s Jason Edina claimed the silver in 55.43 seconds, while Wu Xia Ying from Chinese Taipei took bronze in 56.60 seconds.

In the men’s 400-metre race, UAE athlete Saeed Omar secured the silver medal with a time of 47.18 seconds. China’s Jia Yang took gold in 46.57 seconds, and Sri Lanka’s Costa Shanuka claimed bronze in 47.72 seconds.

Mohammed Adel Al Ali earned the bronze medal in the hammer throw with a distance of 62.03 metres — marking the UAE’s first-ever medal in this event at the Asian Youth Games.

ahad Mohammed bin Kerdous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, attended the medal ceremony, joined by Major General Dr Mohammed Al Mur, Member of the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee and President of the Athletics Federation.

