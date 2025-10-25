‘Let's finish the job’ to end polio: WHO

GENEVA, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – Thirty-five years ago, polio, a highly infectious viral disease, paralysed around 350,000 children per year. Following a UN-led international push, that number is now less than 50.

In 1988, the international community united under the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) leadership with the goal of eradicating polio. World Polio Day, falling on 24 October, raises awareness about the progress made and challenges that remain to end its spread. Polio can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis, most often in children.

“Decades ago, the world overcame geopolitical and geographic barriers to end smallpox. Let's do the same for polio. Let's finish the job,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Since the launch of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative three decades ago, the number of polio cases has dropped by more than 99%, with only 36 cases of the virus reported so far in 2025.

Dr. Catharina Boehme who heads the WHO in Southeast Asia called upon member states to recommit to immunisation campaigns and invest in surveillance and health systems.

“Together, we can protect every child from polio, everywhere – and build a healthier and more resilient future for all,” she said.