ADAFSA signs five strategic MoUs to strengthen institutional collaboration at Global Food Week

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its participation in the second edition of Global Food Week, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) signed five strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with leading government entities and community organisations. These agreements aim to enhance cooperation across technical training, data exchange, scientific research, volunteer engagement, and the development of perishable agricultural trade systems.

The MoUs reflect ADAFSA’s ongoing efforts to expand its strategic partnership network and foster institutional integration. They also support the creation of a collaborative ecosystem that brings together research, community empowerment, digital transformation, and operational excellence—advancing sustainable development goals and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for agricultural innovation and food safety.

ADAFSA signed an MoU with the Ministry of Defence, represented by the Chemical Defence Command, to deliver specialised technical training in hazardous biological sample analysis and strengthen cooperation in scientific consultancy and sample exchange. The agreement outlines a three-week training programme covering histological, parasitological, bacteriological, serological, and molecular testing, alongside modules on biosecurity systems and sample management.

In a landmark move to support agricultural supply chains, ADAFSA signed a multilateral MoU with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Customs, and several leading agricultural companies. The agreement aims to develop an advanced trade framework for perishable agricultural products, streamline logistics operations, and enhance the competitiveness of local produce in regional and global markets.

Under the agreement, a joint steering committee will be formed with representatives from all parties to oversee implementation, coordinate infrastructure development, and facilitate the efficient movement of perishable goods through air and customs channels. The committee will also establish quality control mechanisms and adopt unified technical and regulatory standards to ensure product safety and rapid handling in line with international best practices.

This initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s vision to strengthen food security and modernise the agricultural sector by providing integrated transport, storage, and export solutions that meet global standards. It also opens new avenues for public–private collaboration, contributing to a competitive and sustainable agri-economy capable of meeting domestic needs and expanding into international markets.

Signatories to the multilateral MoU include the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), and the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs (GACA), as well as a number of leading agricultural companies: Elite Agro Holding Company, Silal Food and Technology Company, Pure Harvest Smart Farms Company, and ESG Agro.

This alliance represents a model of integrated institutional and private-sector cooperation, designed to strengthen supply chains, streamline customs and logistics procedures, and boost export efficiency—ultimately enhancing the quality, safety, and competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s agricultural products.

The importance of this cooperation lies in unifying visions and efforts to develop the commercial infrastructure for perishable agricultural products through improving transport, storage, and inspection mechanisms, and applying the highest standards of food safety and rapid handling. This cooperation also provides promising opportunities to support agricultural innovation, stimulate investment in modern technologies, and expand market access, which further enhances Abu Dhabi's status as a regional hub for trading fresh and sustainable food.

ADAFSA signed an MoU with the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) to promote joint research in saline and arid-environment agriculture, develop climate-resilient crop varieties, and apply remote sensing technologies. The agreement also covers cooperation on agricultural policy, youth and women empowerment, and participation in international food security initiatives.

Joint working groups will be established between ADAFSA and the ICBA, to define research priorities, design applied projects targeting productivity in environmentally challenged areas, and deliver training programmes to build national capacities. The partnership also facilitates scientific and technical knowledge exchange, supporting agricultural innovation and empowering local talent to adopt sustainable food security solutions across the UAE and the wider region.

To support limited-income farming communities, ADAFSA signed an MoU with the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority to enable data exchange on agricultural holdings and deliver productive and awareness programmes for beneficiaries—particularly women. The agreement promotes participation in agricultural exhibitions and events, establishes digital integration between both entities, and forms joint working groups to monitor implementation and assess social impact.

The partnership aims to empower social support beneficiaries, especially low-income farm owners, to benefit from ADAFSA’s programmes in production, marketing, and training. It also encourages women’s participation in agricultural and artisanal activities, supports home-based producers, and provides platforms to showcase their products—enhancing quality of life and local economic contribution.

Reflecting its commitment to social responsibility, ADAFSA signed an MoU with the Emirates Blood Donation Society to strengthen cooperation in organising blood donation campaigns, promoting health awareness, and facilitating volunteer exchange. The agreement includes joint media coordination, logistical support, and collaboration on national health and humanitarian initiatives.

This partnership aims to foster a culture of volunteerism and reinforce social responsibility among ADAFSA employees and agricultural stakeholders by engaging them in health and humanitarian campaigns. It also supports national efforts to maintain a strategic blood reserve and expand community participation in health initiatives—reflecting the UAE’s enduring values of generosity, solidarity, and compassion.

