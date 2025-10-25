Reform ‘Imperative’, Guterres tells Security Council, calling for expansion of membership

NEW YORK, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) – In a presidential statement today, the UN Security Council reaffirmed its commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and an international order based on international law. It also reaffirmed its own primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. Acknowledging the vital role of peacekeeping operations and special political missions, it welcomed cooperation with regional and subregional organisations and arrangements.

Marking the UN’s eightieth anniversary, the Secretary-General today reminded the Security Council that its mission is not about great Powers but about “the lives of parents, refugees and soldiers — about human suffering and human hope”, urging the “privileged few who sit at this table” to uphold that mandate.

UN Chief António Guterres recalled that the Council’s purpose remains rooted in people’s hopes for peace, symbolised by the humble note placed in its first ballot box in 1946: “May God be with every member of the United Nations organisation, and through your noble efforts bring lasting peace to us all”.

Yet the organ’s legitimacy today is fragile. Too often, States have acted outside the Charter, eroding faith in the United Nations and setting a dangerous precedent that others may follow. “Reform of the Security Council is imperative and long overdue”, he stressed.

Expansion of membership is essential to ensure representation and fairness, especially for Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Asia-Pacific, whose voices are underrepresented despite bearing much of the burden of peacekeeping, Guterres said. A more inclusive Council could help overcome deadlocks and strengthen stability in today’s multipolar world. At the same time, restraint in the use of the veto is necessary.

The UN emblem itself, bearing the olive crown, embodies that vision of peacemaking. The “privileged few who sit at this table” must be worthy of that crown. Looking ahead, the call is clear: open the doors of the chamber, reform the institution, and make it fit for the challenges of the next eighty years, he said.

The time has come to open the doors of the Chamber and let in the light. Because without a Security Council fit for purpose, the world is in grave danger. It is our duty to forge a body that can meet the challenges of the next 80 years — one that delivers justice and safety for all.