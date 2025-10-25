Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes eastern Hokkaido, Japan

TOKYO, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) -- An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck eastern Hokkaido in northern Japan today.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the quake occurred southeast of the Nemuro Peninsula at a depth of approximately 40 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and authorities confirmed that there was no risk of a tsunami.

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency reported that the earthquake, which struck at 01:40, registered an intensity of slightly below 5 on Japan’s seven-level seismic scale in some parts of the northern island.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency issued an emergency warning following the tremor, forecasting possible shaking of up to 5 on the Japanese scale.