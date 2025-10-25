SCC discusses Roads and Transport Authority's policy

SHARJAH, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its second session on Monday, 27th October, as part of its work for the third regular session of the eleventh legislative term, at its headquarters in Sharjah.

The session will be chaired by His Excellency Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council.

After the approval of the minutes of the opening and first sessions, the agenda includes a discussion of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority's (SRTA) policy.