AI shapes future of sports in UAE, beyond

DUBAI, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into sports marks one of the most significant transformations reshaping the global sporting landscape.

The growing adoption of smart technologies across management, training, investment, and event organisation is enhancing performance efficiency and improving the operational environment of the sports industry at all levels.

Today, AI has become a central pillar of the sports ecosystem, moving beyond data analytics to serve as a tool for planning, decision-making, forecasting, and performance analysis. It also plays a vital role in elevating fan experiences and optimising the operational management of sports institutions.

International reports indicate that the global sports AI market is expected to grow from approximately US$2.4 billion in 2024 to over US$3 billion in 2025, with projections surpassing US$30 billion by 2033, an annual growth rate exceeding 30%.

Among the key areas revolutionised by AI are performance analytics, injury prediction, training load and recovery management, in-game tactical planning, and fan engagement through real-time data-driven content.

In the UAE, sports institutions are rapidly integrating AI technologies as part of the nation’s broader digital transformation strategy. The Ministry of Sports has introduced Sportifai digital platform, a comprehensive digital ecosystem designed to support sports federations, clubs, and athletes with AI-powered tools and smart analytics. The initiative enhances operational efficiency and aligns with the UAE’s vision for sports innovation, representing a major leap in the country’s athletic sector.

UAE Team ADQ, a pioneer in women's professional cycling, has announced a partnership with Analog, a leader in adaptive intelligence, edge computing, and mixed reality.

This collaboration introduces a revolutionary approach to team management, equipping UAE Team ADQ with advanced tools to optimise performance, enhance decision-making, and set new standards in competitive cycling.

In motorsports, the UAE company G42 is introducing AI-driven solutions to Formula 1 in collaboration with global teams, leveraging real-time data analytics to boost performance. Meanwhile, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), in partnership with UAE-based organisations, is working to integrate AI into medical classification systems for para-sports to ensure fairness and improve competition tools.

Experts affirm that the UAE’s advanced digital infrastructure positions it as a leading model for smart sports transformation, integrating AI into coaching, talent discovery, refereeing, and tournament management. The country is also moving toward establishing research platforms and innovation labs to shape the future of intelligent sports in the region.

Majid Al Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee and IPC member, emphasised that AI represents the future of para-sports.

He noted that the IPC is working to incorporate AI technologies into its upcoming development programmes, particularly in areas such as medical classification and equipment innovation, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity for all competitors.