Abu Dhabi Junior Ice Hockey League to feature 200 male and female players

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Winter Sports Club has approved the participation of 200 male and female players in the 2025–2026 Abu Dhabi Junior Ice Hockey League.

The competition kicks off tomorrow, Sunday, at the ice rink in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, with the participation of four specialised ice hockey academies: “Storms,” “Theebs,” “Sand Storms Dubai,” and “Galaxy.”

Hamad Obaid Al Sheryani, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Winter Sports Club, emphasised that organising the league is part of a comprehensive strategy adopted by the club to support and develop the junior category, refine their skills, and enhance their technical and competitive abilities through various championships.