France’s Louvre relocates valuable jewels to Bank of France after museum heist

PARIS, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Louvre Museum has transferred several of its most valuable jewels to the Bank of France, following a robbery that took place in broad daylight last week, French radio station, RTL, reported.

According to RTL, this included both the French crown jewels usually displayed in the Apollo Gallery and other jewelry earlier exhibited in the museum.

The radio station specified that the Bank of France is 300 metres away from the Louvre.

The radio station noted that all the jewelry was placed in the bank’s main vault, an underground storage facility at a depth of 25 meters, where about 90% of France’s gold reserves are kept.