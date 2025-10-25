Dubai Police win ‘Middle East Technology Excellence Award 2025’

DUBAI, 25th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the Virtual Technology Centre at the General Department of Training, have been awarded the Middle East Technology Excellence Award 2025 for its innovative initiative “Smart Awareness through Video Games.”

The award was presented during a ceremony held at the Conrad Dubai Hotel, attended by leading government and private entities in the fields of technology and innovation across the region.

Brigadier Ahmad Muhammad Mirdas, Director of the General Department of Training, described the “Smart Awareness through Video Games” initiative as a remarkable and forward-thinking step in the field of safety education.

“This initiative delivers educational content in a fun, interactive way that blends entertainment with learning,” he explained. “It speaks the language of the digital age and appeals to all age groups.”