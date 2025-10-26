New foreign-invested firms up 16.2% in China in first 9 months of 2025

BEIJING, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- China saw 48,921 newly established foreign-invested firms in the first three quarters of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 16.2%, according to data released Saturday by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the same period, the actual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow totaled 573.75 billion yuan (US$80.89 billion), down 10.4% year on year. However, FDI in September alone rose 11.2% year on year, the data showed, according to Xinhua News Agency.

By sector, manufacturing attracted 150.09 billion yuan in actual FDI during the period, while the services sector drew 410.93 billion yuan.