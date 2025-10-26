Inaugural Arab Warrior Championship attracts 885 athletes

FUJAIRAH, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Czech athlete Paul Mardina and Emirati athlete Obaid Al Nuaimi won the titles of the Arab Warrior Championship in the Professional and National categories respectively, in its first edition organised today by the Fujairah Adventure, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports, with the participation of 885 male and female competitors.

Staged at Fujairah Adventures Park, competitors faced a series of challenging obstacles designed to test endurance, strength, and teamwork — all set against the breathtaking natural landscape of Fujairah.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, attended part of the championship and commended the efforts made by the Fujairah Adventures to present the first edition of the event in the best possible light. He also highlighted the significant cooperation between the centre and the Federation.

Amr Zein Eddine, Director of Fujairah Adventure, said the edition saw the participation of 27 of the best players in the world.

With this strong backing, the Arab Warrior Championship draw a large audience and wide participation, transforming the venue into a festival of energy, excitement, and camaraderie.

Guided by the highest international standards, the championship aimed not only to test endurance and athleticism but also to celebrate sportsmanship.