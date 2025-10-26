Japan launches HTV-X cargo craft towards ISS

TOKYO, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan's next-generation cargo spacecraft HTV-X was successfully launched at 9 am local time on Sunday from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima Prefecture aboard the H3 rocket No. 7, reaching its planned orbit about 14 minutes later.

Developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the unmanned spacecraft will transport experimental equipment and other supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch was originally scheduled for 21st October but was postponed due to poor weather conditions.

The HTV-X, which succeeds the retired "Kounotori" cargo vehicle operated until five years ago, features a lighter airframe and upgraded systems that boost its transport capacity by about 1.5 times.

Measuring 8 metres in length and 4.4 metres in diameter, it can carry more than 5.8 tonnes of cargo.

The spacecraft will spend about four days maneuvering toward the ISS before being captured by the station's robotic arm. Once berthed, it will begin cargo transfer operations as part of Japan's contribution to international space cooperation.