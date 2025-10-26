47th ASEAN Summit opens in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings kicked off on Sunday in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

The three-day summit brings together leaders of ASEAN member states, along with representatives from key partner countries including China, the United States, Japan, and India.

In his opening remarks, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who holds the ASEAN chairmanship for 2025, underscored the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to address global economic and geopolitical challenges.

“Across regions, we see rising contestation and growing uncertainty. These crosswinds test not only our economies, but our collective resolve to keep faith in cooperation – to believe that understanding and dialogue can still prevail in a divided age," Ibrahim said.

During the summit, leaders are set to discuss a broad range of key issues, including enhancing regional economic integration, promoting sustainable economic growth, improving connectivity among ASEAN nations, and expanding cooperation in the digital economy, clean energy, and artificial intelligence. They will also review progress on implementing the 18 Priority Economic Deliverables (PEDs) under Malaysia's 2025 ASEAN chairmanship.