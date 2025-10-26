Korea launches first 3,600-tonne naval attack submarine

GEOJE, Korea, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea launched its first 3,600-tonne-class naval submarine on Wednesday, part of the military's Changbogo-III or KSS-III programme to acquire advanced diesel-electric attack submarines capable of countering various maritime threats.

Compared with the 3,000-tonne Batch-I class submarine that has been commissioned for active duty, officials said the new 89-metre-long Batch-II submarine is not only larger in size but is equipped with upgraded detection and strike capabilities that help the submarine remain stealthy for a longer period of time, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The submarine's combat system, which serves as its brain, and the sonar system, which functions as its eyes, have both been upgraded for improved information processing and target detection capabilities. Additionally, its lithium-ion batteries enable it to stay underwater longer and move faster.

An array of sound absorption technologies has been incorporated to increase the submarine's covertness, while more homegrown equipment has been used to ensure a more stable operation of the submarine, officials said.

The new submarine is expected to have an increased number of vertical launch tubes for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, up from six known to be equipped in the 3,000-tonne Batch-I submarines that have been commissioned.

The new submarine is set to be delivered to the Navy at the end of 2027. The other two 3,600-tonne-class submarines are also under construction.