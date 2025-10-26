AstraZeneca opens global R&D centre in China

BEIJING, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- AstraZeneca's new global research and development (R&D) centre was officially opened in the BioPark of the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) on Saturday.

The opening marks the British pharmaceutical giant's sixth global strategic R&D centre and its second in China, following its first in Shanghai.

The new facility will leverage Beijing's scientific ecosystem and strengths in artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of innovative next-generation drugs. It will collaborate closely with the global strategic R&D centre in Shanghai to lead drug discovery and clinical development efforts, accelerating the translation of innovations into medicines.

"New drug R&D is the core driver of the pharmaceutical industry. Through collaborations with ecosystem partners, we aim to achieve strong synergies by fully leveraging our respective advantages," said He Jing, AstraZeneca's Global Senior Vice President and President of R&D China.

She noted that the Beijing centre will benefit from the support, facilities and robust R&D ecosystem of the BDA, enhancing its cooperation with research hospitals, universities and biotech companies.

The BDA is a key hub for high-end industries and the biomedical sector and hosts over 5,000 biopharmaceutical companies, including global firms like Pfizer, Bayer, and Sanofi, as well as local players such as Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Youcare Pharmaceutical Group, covering the entire health care industrial chain.

Since 2025, two innovative drugs and three innovative medical devices have been approved in the area.