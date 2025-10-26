RAK Ruler attends special screening of Spanish documentary 'Builders of the Alhambra'

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has attended the special screening of the Spanish documentary “Builders of the Alhambra" at the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce theatre.

The event was attended by Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE, and Francisco J. Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE, along with senior officials, dignitaries, and members of the community.

Sheikh Saud said that art and architecture reflect the essence of human creativity and identity, expressing aspirations to build a better future while preserving the legacy of civilisation and passing its values through generations. He added that the centuries-old connection between East and West has enriched collective human understanding and strengthened the principles of cultural openness and mutual respect among nations.

He noted that when human determination is combined with knowledge and artistic vision, it produces exceptional achievements that embody the spirit of creativity and help advance cultural dialogue and understanding across societies.

After the film, H.H. Sheikh Saud toured a photography exhibition highlighting the Andalusian architectural heritage and showcasing key landmarks from that historical period.

Produced in 2022, the documentary traces the historical stages of constructing the Alhambra Palace in Granada during the 14th century, exploring the deep relationship between art, architecture, and culture in Islamic Spain.