DEWA ranked world’s top utility in agility for 2nd consecutive year

DUBAI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been ranked as the world’s top utility in corporate agility for the second year in a row, according to the Business Agility Institute (BAI), a leading global non-profit organisation that measures corporate agility, maturity and resilience.

DEWA was also ranked Dubai’s foremost government entity in institutional agility, confirming its capacity to adopt and apply agile work concepts and methods with high efficiency.

The rating followed a comprehensive evaluation by BAI, which included interviews with senior management and opinion polls covering DEWA employees at various levels.

