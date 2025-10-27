GCC, Italy discuss latest regional, international developments

RIYADH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) - Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi received Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy Roberto Storaci today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strengthening of cooperation relations between the GCC and Italy in various fields, and cooperation opportunities in various vital sectors through the GCC-EU Joint Action Program 2022-2028.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, as well as issues of common interest.