Profits of China's major industrial firms up 3.2% in first nine months

BEIJING, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Profits of major industrial firms in China increased by 3.2 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, according to official data released on Monday.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (approximately US$2.8 million) recorded combined profits of 5.37 trillion yuan during the nine-month period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported.

In September, profits of major industrial firms posted a notable recovery, rising by 21.6 percent compared with the same period last year, the NBS added.