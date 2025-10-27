‘Bayti’ initiative committee approves construction of 150 housing units annually

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The “Bayti” (My house) initiative committee has approved the construction of 150 housing units annually to support low-income families.

The initiative aims to provide suitable housing that enables citizens to build or complete their homes in a way that meets their needs and aspirations, thereby enhancing family stability and social well-being.

The committee held its meeting at the headquarters of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE), chaired by Mohammed Al Shehhi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of MBRHE, and attended by representatives from Dubai Police, the Community Development Authority, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and the Dubai Community Contributions Foundation (Jood).

Al Shehhi stated that the initiative reflects the vision of the wise leadership to empower citizens to own modern homes that ensure a dignified life and family and social stability, noting that it represents a model of integration between government and private sector entities.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the progress of the first phase of the initiative, which includes 223 housing units spanning a total area of 813,000 square feet. The committee announced the completion and support of 72 homes, while 151 are currently under construction.

The committee also approved several developmental resolutions aimed at expanding the initiative’s impact, including the launch of new housing models built with modern and advanced construction methods to enhance project efficiency and accelerate delivery.

It further emphasised adherence to sustainability standards across all construction stages, in line with the leadership’s vision for sustainable development. Additionally, the committee approved broadening the eligibility criteria to ensure that housing support reaches the largest possible number of citizens.