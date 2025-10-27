Fujairah University wins award from CAPP in dentistry

FUJAIRAH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Fujairah University’s College of Dentistry and Health Sciences has won second place in the “University Excellence” initiative at the Dentistry Awards 2025 organised by the Centre for Advanced Professional Practices (CAPP).

Dr. Suleiman Al Jassim, President of Fujairah University, expressed his pride in the achievement, noting that it reflects the university’s continued excellence and advancement in education and practical training.

He emphasised that the college’s success in securing second place underscores the high standards of education and research at the university, as well as its commitment to fostering an environment that promotes innovation and creativity across all academic disciplines.

Dr. Al Jassim noted that the recognition followed the active participation of students who showcased their academic and clinical work under faculty supervision, reflecting their competence and professionalism in dentistry.

He commended the dedication and creativity of the students and faculty members, urging them to pursue continued excellence and innovation in education and research, noting that such achievements strengthen the university’s role in serving the community and preparing competitive graduates.