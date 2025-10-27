Korea’s daily FX turnover hits fresh high in Q3

SEOUL, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Daily foreign exchange (FX) trading by banks in the Republic of Korea hit an all-time high in the third quarter of 2025, driven by increased spot transactions, according to data released by the Bank of Korea (BoK) on Monday.

Average daily FX turnover, including derivatives trading, stood at US$82.84 billion during the July-September period, up by 0.8 percent from the second quarter, the BoK data showed.

This marked the highest quarterly level since the central bank began compiling such data under the current statistical standards in 2008, and the third consecutive record high, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A BoK official said that while spot FX trading continued to grow following the extension of foreign exchange market trading hours, trading in FX derivatives declined amid reduced exchange rate volatility.

Average daily spot FX turnover rose by 6.4 percent on a quarterly basis to $34.86 billion in Q3, while derivatives trading fell by 2.9 percent to $47.98 billion.

The volatility of the Korean won–US dollar exchange rate decreased from 0.61 percent in Q2 to 0.35 percent in Q3, the data showed.