Fujairah F3 Independent Power Producer project begins full commercial operations

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA), Marubeni Corporation, Mubadala Investment Company and Hokuriku Electric Power Company today announced the commencement of full commercial operations at the Fujairah F3 Independent Power Producer (IPP) project.

Located in the Qidfa area of the Emirate of Fujairah, the 2.4-gigawatt (GW) facility is one of the largest and most efficient gas-fired power plants in the UAE.

Fujairah F3 is capable of powering approximately 380,000 homes, delivering reliable electricity while supporting the integration of renewable energy and contributing to the UAE’s strategic energy transition.

The plant features state-of-the-art JAC-class gas turbine technology from Mitsubishi Power, integrated into one of the most advanced Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) configurations in the region. With high thermal efficiency, rapid response capability, and a low emissions profile, Fujairah F3 is a key component of the UAE’s shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy production.

Developed under the IPP model, TAQA owns a 40 percent stake in the project company, Marubeni Corporation 20.4 percent, Mubadala 20 percent and Hokuriku Electric Power the remaining 19.6 percent. EWEC is the sole procurer of electricity from the project, under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

“The Fujairah F3 IPP reaching full commercial operations is an important milestone for TAQA in our journey to deliver reliable and flexible power generation solutions that support our company’s growth ambitions and the broader energy transition in the UAE," said Andreas Collor, Chief Operations Officer of TAQA’s Generation business.

He added that Fujairah F3 plays a crucial role in meeting growing power demand and will provide reliable baseload power, while also providing the flexibility needed to integrate more renewables into the grid.

Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Asset Development and Management Officer of EWEC, stated, “The commencement of full commercial operations at Fujairah F3 marks a major achievement in our strategic energy infrastructure development. The plant provides transitional capacity, supporting the integration of utility-scale renewable energy while ensuring grid reliability during peak demand periods.”

Dr. Alyazia Ali Al Kuwaiti‏, Executive Director of the UAE Industries unit, Mubadala's UAE Investments platform, said that this project not only strengthens national energy security but also uplifts local communities and accelerates Mubadala's journey toward Net Zero.

“As an investor with a longstanding commitment to the global power sector, Marubeni seeks to contribute to the UAE’s ongoing energy transformation. This project demonstrates the positive impact of international partnerships and innovative approaches in meeting the region’s evolving energy needs," commented Naoki Ito, Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Power and Infrastructure Service Division of Marubeni Corporation.

Masayoshi Hayashi, Managing Executive Officer of Hokuriku Electric Power Company, said, “By leveraging our extensive experience and expertise in thermal power generation, we are committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and low-emission electricity in the UAE. This project represents a significant step in our strategy to expand internationally and achieve ambitious profit growth from businesses, while contributing to the region’s sustainable energy future in partnership with our esteemed collaborators.”

Les Graham, Executive Managing Director of Fujairah Power Company F3 LLC, noted that the highly efficient and flexible Fujairah F3 Plant will enable further growth of intermittent renewable energy in the UAE in line with the vision of a sustainable grid, while supporting growing demand.

Fujairah F3 plays a critical role in enabling EWEC’s long-term strategy to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in the electricity generation mix. The plant’s flexible operations and high-efficiency generation capacity complement the integration of intermittent renewable energy into the grid, supporting a modern, decarbonised energy system.

Fujairah F3 is a significant addition to the UAE’s electricity generation capacity, exemplifying the country’s commitment to deploying cutting-edge technologies that reduce emissions, boost efficiency, and support sustainable development.