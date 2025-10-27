UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025 opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025 kicked off on Monday under the theme “Building Bridges for Sustainable Growth”.

Organised by The Bench as part of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS World 2025), the event aims to strengthen economic and tourism cooperation between the UAE and African nations and expand joint investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Hosted at the Madinat Jumeirah hotel, the event seeks to enhance bilateral relations and create new avenues for sustainable growth in tourism and related industries. It also focuses on supporting shared efforts to promote sustainable tourism, develop infrastructure, and deepen strategic investment partnerships, while highlighting promising tourism investment opportunities across Africa and the UAE’s role as a key partner in the continent’s tourism development.

More than 350 participants are attending the summit, including leaders, senior government officials, ministers, decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs from the UAE and 53 African countries. The event serves as a significant avenue for dialogue, sharing expertise and best practices, and enhancing future partnership opportunities across various tourism sectors.

The summit underscores the UAE’s leadership in shaping global tourism and promoting sustainable, inclusive growth.

Focusing on key areas of mutual interest, the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit addresses vital themes such as investment in tourism-related projects, financing, infrastructure, hospitality, innovative tourism services and sustainable development.