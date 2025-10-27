ERC delivers food aid to underprivileged families in Yemen

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has continued its humanitarian and relief operations across Yemen, distributing food baskets to families in need as part of efforts to ease hardship and improve living conditions in several provinces.

The initiative is part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Yemeni people through its relief arm, the Emirates Red Crescent.

The food parcels contained essential food items to meet families’ daily requirements and helped ease their living conditions, with residents expressing appreciation to the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their continued support.

The ERC added that the campaign forms part of a broader plan to strengthen food security and assist the most vulnerable families, reflecting the UAE’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian values and its dedication to helping those in need both in Yemen and beyond.