Abu Dhabi Civil Defence celebrates graduation of 24 participants of RCC Course in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has celebrated the graduation of 24 participants of the 33rd International Rescue Company Commanders (RCC) Course in Singapore, organised by the Civil Defence Academy (CDA), the premier training institution of the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The move reflects the authority’s commitment to developing national competencies in accordance with the highest international standards in firefighting, rescue and emergency response, thereby enhancing field efficiency and supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of ensuring the highest levels of preparedness and community safety.

According to the authority, cooperation with the Civil Defence Academy in Singapore reflects the success of international partnerships designed to promote knowledge transfer, exchange expertise and apply best global practices.

The 28-week course featured an advanced training programme combining theoretical and practical components across several areas, including firefighting, incident management, search and rescue, hazardous materials handling, fire cause investigation and civil protection, with the aim of preparing qualified personnel capable of leading field teams with high efficiency.

