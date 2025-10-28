International Minifootball Federation approves organisation of Asian Champions League in Jakarta

PRAGUE, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Minifootball Federation (IMF) has approved the organisation of the Asian Champions League, to be held by the Asian Minifootball Federation in Jakarta from November 17 to 25.

Ashraf Ben Saleha, Vice President of the IMF, stated that during today’s Executive Committee meeting in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, the membership of Lebanon and Iran was unanimously approved, allowing their national teams and clubs to participate in all upcoming IMF events.

He also noted that the results of the Iraqi Federation elections, led by Saad Al-Kaabi, were ratified, expressing hope that this would contribute to the further development of the sport. Additionally, the committee approved the participation of clubs from Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq in the Asian Clubs League Cup.

Ben Saleha explained that the new set of resolutions will open new horizons for the growth of minifootball in West Asia and help expand the game’s reach in line with the IMF’s strategy to advance the sport according to global standards.

He praised the great efforts of the Arab Minifootball Federation, headed by Saeed Al-Ajeel, for its role in promoting the sport across the Arab world and for hosting its headquarters in Dubai. He also highlighted the strong cooperation between the Asian and Arab federations in developing the sport, empowering joint programs, and advancing training initiatives for coaches, referees, and administrative cadres.