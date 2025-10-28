ISALEX 3.0 exercise launches in Bahrain

MANAMA, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The third joint exercise, ISALEX 3.0, has launched in Bahrain in the presence of Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

The exercise is organised by the General Secretariat of the International Security Alliance, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of nine member countries. This exercise is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance security cooperation and exchange expertise in confronting contemporary threats and transnational organised crime.

ISALEX 3.0 marks the third joint exercise bringing together representatives from nine member nations. This initiative highlights the Alliance’s continued commitment to enhancing security cooperation, sharing expertise, and addressing modern threats and transnational organised crime.

The exercise simulate real-world criminal tactics used by gangs and networks that exploit advanced technologies for illicit activities, such as human and arms trafficking. Participants will employ innovative data collection techniques, artificial intelligence tools, and smart simulation systems to manage the exercise. These elements aim to boost the preparedness of participating agencies and sharpen their analytical and rapid-response capabilities.

Recognised as one of the Alliance’s prominent training initiatives, ISALEX 3.0 offers member states an opportunity to evaluate their coordination in complex security situations and to adopt best practices in technology use, intelligence analysis, and information sharing to enhance global security.

Police units from member states of the security alliance, namely the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Slovakia, Senegal, France, Spain, Italy, the Kingdom of Morocco, and Singapore, are participating in the exercise. These teams include special forces, police dog units (K9), assault teams, drone teams, the air wing, maritime assault teams, frogmen, and other support and assistance teams.

This exercise builds on the successes of previous ISALEX editions and reaffirms the International Security Alliance’s dedication to advancing joint security systems and leveraging innovative technologies to foster safer and more stable environments worldwide.