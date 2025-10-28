UN chief pleased with signing of first UN cybercrime convention by 65 countries

NEW YORK, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed delight with the signing of the first UN cybercrime convention by 65 countries, calling it an "important milestone" and a "powerful instrument" for protecting human rights online.

He viewed the treaty as a crucial step in fighting sophisticated cybercrime, though he acknowledges that more work is needed after the signing to get countries to ratify and effectively implement the agreement.

Guterres described the convention as a "powerful tool" for protecting human rights online and offline, allowing for better law enforcement cooperation across borders. He highlighted it as a way to tackle sophisticated scams that harm individuals and economies.

“The UN Cybercrime Convention gives countries a powerful new tool to prevent and combat cybercrime — while protecting human rights online. It enables law enforcement to share digital evidence across borders — one of the biggest barriers to justice until now. It creates a 24/7 cooperation network so countries can trace funds, identify perpetrators, and recover stolen assets," he said.