Korea's GDP expands 1.2% in Q3; fastest growth in 6 quarters

SEOUL, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's economy expanded at the fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in the third quarter, supported by solid exports and rising private consumption, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Real gross domestic product (GDP), a key gauge of economic growth, rose 1.2 percent in the July-September period from the previous quarter, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the fastest quarterly expansion since the first quarter of 2024, when the economy grew 1.2 percent, and was up from a 0.7 percent on-quarter increase in the second quarter.

The third-quarter figure also beat the BOK's expectation of a 1.1 percent gain.

On an on-year basis, the economy expanded 1.7 percent in the third quarter, accelerating from a 0.6 percent increase in the previous quarter.

The BOK projected Asia's fourth-largest economy to expand 0.9 percent this year and 1.6 percent in 2026, and it is expected to release a revised outlook in November.