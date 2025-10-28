ADNOC Drilling net profit up 17% to $1.06 billion in 9M 2025

ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC on Tuesday reported record financial results for the first nine months (9M) of 2025, with revenue rising 27 percent year-on-year to $3.63 billion and net profit up 17 percent to $1.06 billion. Free cash flow surged 174 percent to $1.2 billion.

The results delivered record profitability and cash generation, driven by strong operational execution, resilient long-term contracts, and accelerated adoption of AI-powered technologies across the fleet.

Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO, said, “Our record performance in 2025 showcases the strength and resilience of our business model and disciplined execution."

“We are scaling unconventionals to a potential of over 300 wells annually, expanding our Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) fleet to 70 rigs and preparing for new offshore island operations by the end of the decade,” he said.

Al Messabi stated, "These milestones can add billions in new revenue streams, de-risked by our in-house expertise and powered by our ambition to become AI-native. With our enhanced dividend policy targeting at least $6.8 billion through 2030, ADNOC Drilling is setting a new global standard for reliable, growing shareholder returns.”

The Board of Directors approved a 3Q 2025 dividend of $250 million (approximately 5.7 fils per share), payable in the second half of November 2025 to shareholders of record as of 6th November 2025. This reflects ADNOC Drilling’s commitment to progressive, reliable income for investors.

The company’s enhanced dividend framework, announced at the ADNOC Investor Majlis, which will be presented for approval at the next Annual General Assembly, targets at least $6.8 billion in distributions from 2025 to 2030, providing long-term visibility and confidence for shareholders.

By segment, the onshore division posted revenue of $1.52 billion, up 13 percent YoY, coupled with a higher contribution from the unconventional business.

The offshore (Jack-up and Islands) business generated $1.04 billion in revenues, a 3 percent increase, driven by the reactivation of island rigs, along with the positive impact from jack-ups commencing operations at the end of the second quarter 2025

Oilfield services revenue reported $1.07 billion, up 114 percent YoY, driven by $385 million contribution from unconventional business, increased integrated drilling services (IDS) activity, and additional discrete services.