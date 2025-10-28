UAE co-hosts 11th Glion Human Rights Dialogue, reinforcing commitment to women’s empowerment, gender equality

GLION, Switzerland, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates co-hosted the 11th Glion Human Rights Dialogue (Glion XI) alongside China, Spain, Morocco, and the Universal Rights Group, which was held in 2025 in Glion, Switzerland.

This year’s theme, “Beijing at 30: Mobilising the UN Human Rights System to Accelerate Progress Toward Gender Equality and the Full Enjoyment of Women’s and Girls’ Rights,” marked the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

It reaffirms the UAE’s active participation in the ongoing discussions within the framework of the Gilion XI Dialogue, its firm commitment to engaging in multilateral work, and its prominent role in supporting and strengthening ongoing efforts within the international human rights system, including the continuous efforts to empower women and safeguard their rights.

Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, delivered keynote remarks during the high-level opening session, underscoring the UAE’s achievements in women’s empowerment and its leadership in advancing gender equality globally.

He highlighted the UAE’s strong representation of women in government and the public sector, and acknowledged the progress made worldwide since the Beijing Declaration, affirming that “investing in the rights of women and girls is investing in the future of nations.”

The UAE also attended the interactive sessions throughout the dialogue, advocating for the empowerment of women and girls. Shahad Matar, UAE Deputy Permanent Representative, participated in a panel on accelerating gender equality and upholding women’s and girls’ rights, including by better mobilising the UN system.

She emphasised the importance of practical, partnership-driven progress on women’s and girls’ rights, stating that the United Nations has the opportunity to become more results-oriented and focused on measurable impact for people, especially women and girls.

Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Counselor at the UAE Permanent Mission in Geneva, also led group discussions with representatives from Member States and UN agencies on best practices for national implementation of gender equality and women’s rights recommendations, steering the session toward clear, actionable outcomes.

The dialogue brought together a broad range of stakeholders, including representatives from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), UN Women, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), underscoring the multi-stakeholder and inclusive nature of the event.

The Glion Human Rights Dialogue has become an essential forum within the Geneva diplomatic community, providing an open and inclusive platform to deliberate on urgent human rights challenges and international cooperation.

The retreat, known for fostering candid, high-level dialogue under the Chatham House Rule, convenes representatives from Member States, UN agencies, human rights mechanisms, civil society, and other stakeholders.