Greece to showcase literary excellence, timeless creativity at SIBF 2025

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will welcome Greece as its Guest of Honour, bringing one of the world’s most influential literary and artistic cultures to the Emirate of Sharjah.

From 5th to 16th November, 2025, visitors will experience a diverse cultural programme spanning literature, theatre, music, and cookery, celebrating Greece’s long-standing contribution to global culture and learning.

The National Pavilion of Greece will span 200 square metres, inspired by the beauty of ancient Greek architecture. It will host 58 Greek publishers and cultural institutions, with 28 attending in person, showcasing around 600 titles in both Greek and translated editions.

The pavilion will also feature a sculpted olive tree, a timeless symbol of resilience, peace, and wisdom, surrounded by displays and a gathering space for readers, writers, and thinkers.

Another key part of Greece’s Guest of Honour programme will be the exhibition “Greek Literature – The Long Journey,” which traces the evolution of Greek language and literature from ancient times to the present day, highlighting the enduring influence of Greek intellectualism on both national identity and world culture.

More than 70 Greek participants, including writers, poets, translators, illustrators, academics, musicians, librarians, and publishing professionals, will contribute to a rich cultural and professional agenda at SIBF 2025.

Among these distinguished contributors are ten leading Greek writers, poets, and playwrights. They include Antonios Skiathas, Eugenia Daglas, Eurypidis Garantoudis, Konstantinos Katsoularis, Persa Koumoutsi, Panagiotis Mendis, Danai Siozou, and Anastasia Venetouli. These authors will headline the Guest of Honour Programme. They will lead reading sessions and discussions exploring Greece’s contemporary literary scene, translation between Greek and Arabic, and the ongoing global influence of Greek writing.

For the national participation, Greece has prepared a series of translations of Greek works into Arabic, including anthologies of State Prize-winning poetry and novellas, as well as contemporary poetic dramatic monologues.

Visitors to SIBF 2025 can also look forward to Greek performance art, presented through a roaming theatre production curated by Anastasia Georgaki, Professor and Head of the Department of Music Studies at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. This captivating piece will weave together poetry, live music, and expressive movement to create an immersive experience for audiences.

Complementing this, a musical-theatrical performance inspired by Greek poetry and crafted by Nikolaos Platanos and Kyriaki Vlachogianni will highlight the fair’s opening day. Attendees will also witness a powerful theatrical interpretation of the mythic and dramatic poetry of Yannis Ritsos, further enriching the cultural scope of the event.

A number of interactive workshops will also be on offer, such as The Life and Writing Workshop led by Aimilia Bantouna and Mata Gavroglou, introducing children to the symbolism and creativity of Greek heritage, linking ancient communication forms such as the Phaistos Disc to modern imagination. Collaborative sessions between Greek and Emirati creators will further expand cultural dialogue, offering visitors an engaging window into the Greek world.

Greek cuisine will take centre stage at SIBF’s Cookery Corner, led by renowned UAE-based Chef Alexandros Sperchos. His live culinary sessions will blend authenticity with innovation, highlighting the deep connection between Greek food and heritage.

Greece’s participation extends beyond cultural showcases to professional engagement, including involvement in the 15th Publishers Conference held ahead of the fair. Greek publishing professionals will join counterparts from over 70 countries in seminars and discussions shaping the future of global publishing.

Greece will also take part in the Sharjah International Library Conference, focusing on innovation in library sciences and the promotion of reading culture.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the 44th SIBF will gather 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, featuring over 1,200 activities.