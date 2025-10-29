UAE leaders congratulate President of Türkiye on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Erdoğan.