Rubu Qarn launches second literature, arts season

SHARJAH, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators has launched its second season of Literature and Arts, which will run until 3rd November 2025.

The season aims to provide inspiring platforms and influential spaces where its members can express their talents and skills in theatre, performing arts, music, cinema, visual arts, and literature.

The season is distinguished by its diversity and integrated activities, including a visual arts exhibition titled "Worlds of Arts Between Crafts and Imagination," which embodies a dialogue between generations through three main themes.

The first theme, "From Raw to Imagination," incorporates the innovations of participants using various materials, transforming material into a language of expression. The second, "Memory and Identity," draws inspiration from Emirati heritage, from old houses to maritime icons and leading figures, to embody the relationship between the present and cultural roots.

The third, "Worlds Beyond Reality," represents the ability of art and technology to transform imagination into visual experiences brimming with meaning and creativity.

The photo exhibition features participants' creations from the "Parallel World Lens" and "AI Imagination" programmes, in which they transformed written stories into digital images and designed new book covers, making the artwork a window into their imagination and their ability to transform ideas into an innovative visual language.

The season also includes poetry and literature, including poems, dramatic scenes, theatrical performances, and a popular proverb challenge. Other accompanying segments include storytelling, a book tour, the Reader of the Century platform, and the Story in a Bottle project.

The season also includes musical events to showcase The Rubu' Qarn Music Centre's members, showcasing their creativity in solo and group performances of famous Arab and international musical pieces. The season also highlights the talents of Rubu' Qarn Centre members in a theatrical production titled “The Suitcase.”

The season also showcases a selection of distinguished films, a result of the year-round cinematic arts programs. It offers an excellent opportunity to learn about the various skills members have developed in writing, acting, filming, editing, as well as directing, animation, lighting, and sound engineering.

The season's events will be held at various venues to ensure broad audience engagement. These include the College of Fine Arts at the University of Sharjah, Al Rahmaniya Shopping Centre, and Zero 6 Centre, as well as Aljada, Khorfakkan Cultural Centre, Khorfakkan Library, Rubu' Qarn Music Centre, Al Mamsha, Souq Sharq, and San Café, offering comprehensive artistic and creative experiences across the emirate.

