Early exit for top-ranked Alcaraz at Paris Masters

PARIS, 29th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz looked out of rhythm in his 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss to unseeded Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

The six-time Grand Slam winner even had an animated discussion with a coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after losing the second set.

Norrie sealed victory on his second match point with a strong first serve that Alcaraz returned long. It was his first career win against a No. 1-ranked player.

Alcaraz made 54 unforced errors and won only 64 percent of his first-serve points as he slipped to a third loss in eight matches against Norrie. It was their first meeting indoors.

The defeat also ended Alcaraz’s 17-match winning run in Masters events and means second-ranked Jannik Sinner will move to the top of the ATP rankings if he wins the tournament. Sinner plays Zizou Bergs on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has won eight titles this season, including three Masters tournaments to go with the French Open, thanks to a big comeback, and the US Open.

Norrie next faces the winner of Wednesday’s match between cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech.