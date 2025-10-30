Historic boxing showdown set for Dubai: 'Destiny in the Desert'

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai prepares for a landmark evening of boxing as the emirate plays host to the highly anticipated event Destiny in the Desert.

Organised by The Agenda and scheduled for 13 February 2026 at its Media City venue in Dubai, the card will feature the UAE’s first professional boxer, Eisa Al Dah, in a world-title bout against former UK world champion Kell Brook for the WBC “Union Belt”.

The event will also include a full undercard pitting UAE-based fighters against competitors from Manchester, UK, and will pay tribute to the boxing great Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton while supporting his foundation.

Al Dah – who has adapted his career to elevate professional boxing within the UAE and Gulf region – enters the bout with a record noted at eight wins and three losses, and the fight is expected to draw significant international interest.

Tickets are already on sale, including VIP boxes and ringside seats, demonstrating the event’s ambition to be a premium sporting spectacle in the Middle East.

Dubai’s infrastructure, global connectivity and growing status as a regional sports hub provide a strategic backdrop for such a headline fight. The staging of this major boxing night signals the emirate’s developing role in hosting world-class events beyond its traditional domains.