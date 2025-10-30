Arab Parliament explores stronger cooperation with Latin American Parliament, FAO

CAIRO, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, met separately in Cairo with Rolando Miguel González Patricio, President of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), and Dr AbdulHakim Elwaer, FAO Assistant Director- General.

Al Yamahi and González discussed strengthening institutional cooperation and supporting the upcoming International Conference for Early Recovery & Reconstruction of Gaza Strip, due to be held in Egypt in November. Al Yamahi stressed the importance of unified Arab and international parliamentary efforts to support the Palestinian people and consolidate the Gaza ceasefire, praising Latin American countries’ positions on Arab issues.

During his meeting with Dr Elwaer, Al Yamahi reviewed ways to enhance cooperation through a memorandum of understanding to advance regional legislative efforts on food security. He affirmed the Arab Parliament’s commitment to supporting food security frameworks and reducing food waste in Arab states, commending the FAO’s ongoing initiatives.

Al Yamahi also welcomed the outcomes of FAO’s parliamentary summits and confirmed the Arab Parliament’s intention to participate in the next summit in South Africa in 2026.