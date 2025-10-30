Russia confirms successful testing of nuclear-powered torpedo system

MOSCOW, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) – Russian President Vladimir V. Putin announced on Wednesday the successful test of the nuclear-powered drone, Poseidon, one of the nation's latest strategic "superweapons."

The unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) was reportedly tested on Tuesday. Putin touted the drone's capabilities, stating, "There is nothing like this in the world in terms of the speed and the depth of the movement of this unmanned vehicle—and it is unlikely there ever will be," adding that there were "no ways to intercept" it.