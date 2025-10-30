Scientists develop one-shot vaccine to protect against all bird flu strains

ROTTERDAM, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Scientists have developed a proof-of-concept vaccine that could offer broad protection against all known and emerging variants of highly pathogenic avian influenza (A5) viruses, including those that have yet to evolve.

The one-shot vaccine, described in the journal Nature, could significantly strengthen defences against the threat of a future pandemic.

Mathilde Rochard of Erasmus University Medical Centre in the Netherlands and her team created a high-resolution 3D map showing how the H5 haemagglutinin (HA) protein has changed over decades. The map revealed the full evolutionary history and diversity of H5 strains.

Using this map, the researchers designed a synthetic HA protein that sits at the antigenic centre of all known H5 variants. Although not an exact match for every strain, it is the closest to all existing and potential future viruses. By exposing the immune system to this central antigen, the vaccine aims to trigger a broad antibody response capable of fighting a wide range of H5 infections.

Tests in ferrets, a common model for influenza studies, showed that the vaccine provided strong protection against multiple, distinct H5 strains, comparable to strain-specific vaccines, and even against two viruses not included in the formulation.

While the findings are promising, the researchers cautioned that human trials are still needed to confirm the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.