International conference on promoting Arabic language in Africa concludes

NOUAKCHOTT, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Higher Council for the Arabic Language in Africa, in partnership with the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, concluded the second International Scientific Conference entitled "Methods of Promoting the Arabic Language in Africa and Strategies".

The conference received the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and was held under the patronage of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

A large number of Arab and African researchers and professors attended the event. Representatives from 40 African and Arab countries attended the conference, which featured 45 peer-reviewed research papers from 16 Arab and African countries. The papers covered many elements of promoting Arabic and enhancing its teaching throughout the continent.

Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, chaired the seventh scientific session, which covered a wide range of research issues.

The discussions included how to use gamification to teach Arabic as a foreign language in South Africa, changes in Sudanese dialects, practical ways to help learners with Arabic grammar challenges, the ruling on learning Arabic based on African fatwas, studies about Arabic and national sovereignty in Africa, and research on how Zawiyas and free Arabic education help keep the Arabic language alive in Algeria.

Dr. Al Mosteghanemi commented, "The significance of any event stems from its topic, and the second International Scientific Conference on Arabic in Africa derives its value from its noble goal: serving Arabic, one of the most eloquent and richest languages."

“This is made possible by the generous support of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, who works tirelessly to promote the Arabic language and its people worldwide," he added.

