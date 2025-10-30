SCI distributes AED77.2 million domestic aid in first 9 months of 2025

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced that it distributed AED77.2 million in domestic aid during the first nine months of 2025, benefiting 48,007 individuals across the emirate.

The initiative forms part of the association's continuous efforts to support low-income and vulnerable families.

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, said that domestic aid programmes are a key pillar of the association’s humanitarian mission.

He noted that the scale of the assistance reflects the steady expansion of charitable initiatives and SCI's commitment to reaching the largest number of beneficiaries, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to promote solidarity and compassion within society.

He added that monthly assistance provided to registered families totaled AED6.4 million, benefiting 4,663 individuals, including widows, divorcees, the elderly, and people with limited income. Urgent aid reached AED53.7 million and covered various needs, including educational support for 1,025 students worth AED6.7 million, medical treatment for 1,008 patients at a cost of AED28.6 million, assistance for 1,208 individuals totaling AED5.8 million, and housing support for 1,170 people worth AED10.7 million.

The association also supported 33 marriages with AED318,000 and helped 64 beneficiaries perform Hajj through the “Facilitating Hajj” programme.

Regarding seasonal campaigns, Bin Bayat highlighted that AED15 million was allocated for Ramadan and Eid al-Adha initiatives, which included iftar meals, Eid clothing, zakat al-mal, and the distribution of sacrificial meat. The “Feeding the Needy” project costs AED2.5 million.

He further explained that AED7.8 million in aid was provided to 644 low-income citizens during the same period. A special committee was formed to review citizens’ applications and ensure aid reaches deserving beneficiaries transparently and fairly, reinforcing social satisfaction among families in need.