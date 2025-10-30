Dubai Culture launches ‘School of Life’ with 26 workshops

DUBAI, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has launched a diverse agenda of sessions and workshops under its “School of Life” initiative this November, under the theme “Health and Sports”.

The programme aims to promote awareness of health and quality of life while developing cultural and creative skills among all community members, in line with Dubai Quality of Life Strategy.

The initiative includes 26 interactive workshops designed to explore ways of improving mental well-being, healthy nutrition, breathing and speech techniques, alongside a variety of activities presented by the initiative’s clubs focusing on calligraphy, languages, family development, health and nutrition, as well as music and performing arts.

The activities will also feature educational and creative sessions promoting wellness, self-development, and cultural engagement, reinforcing the role of Dubai public libraries as community hubs for art, knowledge, and well-being.



