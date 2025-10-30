‘Image Keepers’ exhibition opens in Sharjah on November 8

SHARJAH, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Art Foundation announced the opening of Image Keepers, the first exhibition to be staged at its newest venue, the Photography Gallery in Al Manakh, Sharjah.

On view from 8th November 2025 to 26th April 2026 at Galleries 2 and 3, this presentation brings together more than 50 photographic works by 17 artists and collectives, all drawn from the foundation’s collection.

Presenting works in various formats - from studio portraits to multimedia installations - the exhibition offers a panoramic view of artistic experimentation and engagement through the medium of photography.

The exhibition takes its name from an artwork titled Gardiennes d’images [Image Keepers] (1998–2001) by Zineb Sedira, an artist whose work celebrates the role of women as guardians of personal and cultural memory.