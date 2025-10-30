UAE Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW, 30th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed Eisa Al Kashef, Member of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC), has participated in the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) held in Moscow.

In his remarks, Al Kashef affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation among Asian parliaments and advancing initiatives that promote mutual understanding. He noted that dialogue and joint action remain central to the UAE’s efforts to enhance peace and stability across Asia.

He underscored the role of parliamentary diplomacy in unifying views, addressing shared challenges, and advancing regional efforts that promote tolerance, coexistence, and sustainable development.

Al Kashef presented the Parliamentary Division’s proposals on the draft resolutions discussed by the committee, including those on the “Promotion of Quality Child and Youth Development for Sustainable Society in Asia” and “Asian Parliamentarians in support of a more just multipolar world order reflecting its cultural and civilisational diversity”.