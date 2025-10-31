Moldovan Embassy celebrates National Day

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Omar Rashid Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended a reception hosted by Anatol Vangheli, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the UAE, to mark his country’s National Day.

The event was attended by a number of officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Moldovan community in the country.

In his remarks, the Moldovan ambassador praised the strong relations between his country and the United Arab Emirates, affirming Moldova’s keenness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and enhance Emirati investments in the Moldovan market.

He noted that the UAE is a key and strategic partner for Moldova in the region, with both nations enjoying deep-rooted ties across various fields. He also highlighted the commitment of the leadership of both countries in recent years to expand bilateral relations in ways that serve the mutual interests of their friendly peoples.