Finnish delegation visits Sharjah Institute for Heritage to explore partnership

SHARJAH, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has received a delegation of Finnish academics and heritage researchers as part of a tour of the UAE's educational and research institutions.

The visit aimed to learn about the institute’s academic programmes and scientific and cultural initiatives in heritage preservation, and to explore potential academic and cultural partnerships.

The delegation, led by Dr. Susanna Dahlgren, Director of the Finnish Institute in the Middle East, attended a presentation on SIH’s educational and academic programmes delivered by Dr. Khaled Al Shehhi, Director of Academic Affairs.

Dr. Al Shehhi emphasised the institute's national qualifications, professional certifications, and courses approved by the Ministry of Higher Education, as well as SIH's objectives for academic expansion and strengthening its regional and international reputation.

Dr. Al Shehhi praised Finland's experience in education and scientific research, highlighting that this visit is part of a series of meetings SIH holds with global academic institutions to expand collaboration, exchange expertise, and conduct joint research on cultural heritage.

Dr. Dahlgren commended the quality of SIH’s academic and research programmes and expressed Finland’s interest in developing joint research projects and promoting cultural and intellectual exchange.