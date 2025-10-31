Korean industrial output grows 1% in September

SEOUL, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's industrial production expanded from a month earlier in September, while retail sales lost ground for the second consecutive month, data showed Friday.

Industrial production went up 1 percent last month compared with the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, inched down 0.1 percent on-month, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Facility investment jumped 12.7 percent, rebounding from an on-month decline in August.