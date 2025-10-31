Sharjah, Belarus explore new avenues for cultural collaboration

SHARJAH, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Government Relations (DGR) held a meeting with the Consulate General of Belarus in the UAE to explore new opportunities for bilateral cultural cooperation. The meeting aimed to strengthen ties between Sharjah and Belarusian cities by developing joint cultural and artistic initiatives that promote shared values and long-term collaboration.

The discussions were led by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and Aliaksei Zhaldybin, Consul-General of Belarus to the UAE, in the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR.

Both sides reviewed plans for a joint cultural event showcasing Belarusian and Emirati heritage through traditional music, art, and cuisine. The meeting also examined exchange programmes for artists and heritage institutions, aiming to foster lasting partnerships and deepen cultural dialogue.

Commenting on the meeting, Sheikh Al Qasimi said, “Our discussions with the Consulate General of Belarus are a strategic step for Sharjah, using artistic collaboration and institutional exchange to build lasting bridges. The foundation we laid today is not just for cooperation, but for a sustained dialogue that celebrates our shared values and enriches both our cultures.”

The meeting exemplifies the UAE’s broader aim of strengthening international partnerships through cultural diplomacy. By expanding collaboration and institutional exchange, Sharjah continues to promote shared human values, cultural diversity, and sustainable knowledge partnerships that align with national priorities for global cooperation.